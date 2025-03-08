Milwaukee transgender woman killed; loved ones hold vigil

The Brief A transgender woman was shot and killed in Milwaukee last month. On Saturday, a vigil was held for 23-year-old Amyri Dior. Advocates are seeking justice for Dior and change for the trans community.



Advocates in Milwaukee are looking for justice and change after a 23-year-old transgender woman was shot and killed last month.

The backstory:

Police said someone shot and killed 23-year-old Amyri Dior near 95th and Brown Deer early on Feb. 21. Dior's heartbroken family spoke with FOX6 News two days later.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

What they're saying:

A vigil for Dior was held on Saturday. Mercedes Johnson with Milwaukee Black Pride Correlation helped coordinate the service.

"This is my seventh vigil, and it doesn't get easier every time," said Johnson. "The more I do these vigils, it really touches me personally, because I have to live my life every day as a black trans person."

95th and Brown Deer Road, Milwaukee

"No matter who she came in contact with, she was always a good soul. I just don’t understand why," said Jakiala Jenkins, Dior's cousin.

Dior's family didn't want to speak on Saturday, but activists said her death is another in a list of transgender women killed in recent years.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"We're tired of hearing about another Black trans person being killed," said Sunshine Raynebow.

What's next:

Raynebow, also with Milwaukee Black Pride Correlation, said their goal is to seek not only justice for Dior – but change for the trans community. Johnson said they want lawmakers to take more action when it comes to transgender violence.

"Such as being harassed when it comes to restraining orders to protection orders, that those laws be more in effect," said Johnson.

Vigil for Amyri Dior

Johnson said they're going to push harder in Dior's honor.

"The people that hate us cannot erase us," said Raynebow. "We will always exist."

Dior's loved ones said, as of Saturday, they have not heard about anyone getting arrested in the case. FOX6 reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department for an update, but did not hear back by the deadline for this story.