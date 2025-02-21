Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee fatal shooting, 95th and Brown Deer, no arrests

Published  February 21, 2025 6:00am CST
95th and Brown Deer Road, Milwaukee

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Friday morning, Feb. 21.
    • It happened around 12:30 a.m. near 95th and Brown Deer Road.
    • No arrests have been made.

MILWAUKEE - One person is dead following a shooting in Milwaukee on Friday morning. Feb. 21. It happened around 12:30 a.m. near 95th and Brown Deer Road. 

Fatal shooting

What we know:

Police say the victim, a 23-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made. 

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

