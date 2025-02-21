Milwaukee fatal shooting, 95th and Brown Deer, no arrests
MILWAUKEE - One person is dead following a shooting in Milwaukee on Friday morning. Feb. 21. It happened around 12:30 a.m. near 95th and Brown Deer Road.
Police say the victim, a 23-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.