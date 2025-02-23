Milwaukee fatal shooting; transgender woman killed, family speaks out

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Friday morning, Feb. 21. 23-year-old transgender woman, Amyri Dior, was killed. No arrests have been made.



Milwaukee police are still looking for who shot and killed a 23-year-old on Friday morning, Feb. 21.

Fatal shooting

What we know:

It happened around 12:30 a.m. near 95th and Brown Deer.

No arrests have been made.

Dig deeper:

Family members identify her as Amyri Dior. They said she was transgender. And while no one is in custody, they think that had something to do with her death.

Amyri Dior

"No matter who she came in contact with, she was always a good soul. I just don’t understand why," cousin Jakiala Jenkins said. "She was always truthful with her life. She was just too loving."

Related article

It's not clear what led up to that shooting. That's why Dior's friends, cousins and family are sharing a message of love on Sunday night.

"Love you for who you are"

Local perspective:

"Live in the truth y’all," said Dior’s mother, Perriona Williams. "I just want to tell everybody to live in the truth. It doesn’t matter who you are, just open up, be an open book, so your family can know who you are and be able to love you for who you are."

Amyri Dior

Loved ones say Dior loved to dance and sing. But most of all, she was herself.

"We just need some type of understanding, of closure," Jenkins said. "We just want all trans [people] to stay safe. Know that you are loved."