Milwaukee stabbing, 67th and Fairview, no arrests
MILWAUKEE - One person was stabbed in Milwaukee early Wednesday morning, Jan. 31.
It happened around 1:45 a.m. near 67th and Fairview.
Police say the victim, a 32-year-old, arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The stabbing happened after an argument.
Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.