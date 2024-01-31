Milwaukee stabbing, 67th and Fairview, no arrests

article

One person was stabbed in Milwaukee early Wednesday morning, Jan. 31.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. near 67th and Fairview.

Police say the victim, a 32-year-old, arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The stabbing happened after an argument.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.