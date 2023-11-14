Milwaukee stabbing; 29th and Wisconsin, no arrests

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Monday, Nov. 13 near 29th and Wisconsin. It happened around 9:20 p.m.

Police say the 58-year-old victim sustained multiple stab wounds and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.