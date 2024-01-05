Milwaukee skatepark plans; Tony Hawk nonprofit being pitched

Skateparks. West Allis, Wauwatosa and Oak Creek have them. There are two DIY parks in Milwaukee and Shorewood. Now, the City of Milwaukee is in the early stages of building its own skatepark – and officials could enlist the help of one of the most famous skateboarders.

Tuckeed in the corner of Estabrook Park, Henry Troeller and Isaac Rasmussen spent Friday afternoon, Jan. 5 at the DIY park. The two skaters are from Bayside, but are always left wondering…

"Where is the skatepark? This is a city, should have a city skatepark," said Troeller.

"We talk about it all the time. There’s nothing here," Rasmussen said.

In Milwaukee, that is. Again, smaller cities have skateparks.

"It’s well-known – a skatepark is a much-desired amenity in the city of Milwaukee," said Alyssa Remington, Milwaukee Department of City Development.

Now, there is a hint of change tucked in the agenda for a virtual redevelopment committee meeting. It would make changes to the Tax Incremental Financing (TIF) District at 1st and Becher in Milwaukee. Money generated through the district can go towards other projects within a half-mile – like painting freeway pillars, improving roads and building a skatepark.

Milwaukee Common Council President Jose Perez is pushing the plan. It would be run through MKE Plays.

"They intend to partner with Tony Hawk’s organization, The Skatepark Project," Remington said.

The nonprofit works to create safe and inclusive skateparks for underserved communities. Plans are in the very early stages.

Skaters say they are ready for the plans tucked away in city documents to become reality.

The changes are set to go before a zoning committee next week. If approved, it would then need to be passed by the full Common Council.