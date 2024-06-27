At least seven Milwaukee shootings left one person dead and a dozen others injured on Wednesday alone.

Common Council members said they're expecting to present a resolution that would ban things like ski masks next week. It's just one step toward turning around a violent summer.

"It just goes to show that it is not isolated to one part of town, but this affects every neighborhood in our community," said Ald. Peter Burgelis.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Two people shot each other during an argument near 40th and Vliet on Wednesday. A 25-year-old man died, and a 38-year-old man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and arrested.

"The back-to-back and the number of individuals that are involved in these acts of violence, it’s just, it is senseless to me," Ald. Sharlen Moore said.

Four people, including two kids, were also shot Wednesday on the city's south side. Surveillance video from nearby showed three people walking toward that scene, one of them with an apparent rifle in hand. The group eventually ran away, all three with masks on.

"We’re going to introduce a resolution to ban ski masks or balaclavas," said Burgelis. "It’s a small little step, but it’s a tool that will help law enforcement keep us safe."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Milwaukee police said, at this point in 2023, there were 62 firearm-related homicides. There have been 57 such homicides so far this year.

Police continue to seek people responsible for a number of shootings. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.