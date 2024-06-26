article

Milwaukee shootings wounded six people on Wednesday, June 26.

Police arrested a suspect in one of the three shootings, and are still looking for whoever is responsible for the others.

96th and Beatrice

Just north of Brown Deer Road, a victim was shot around 3:50 a.m. Police said the 47-year-old went to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and a 22-year-old woman was arrested. The shooting was the result of a fight, according to MPD, and criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

22nd and Roosevelt

A 21-year-old was shot around 11:50 a.m. and taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries, police said. What led to the shooting remains under investigation.

60th and Oklahoma

The Milwaukee Fire Department said a shooting just before 2:30 p.m. wounded four people – two of whom were taken to Children's Wisconsin. Police are investigating the shooting.

MPD tips

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.