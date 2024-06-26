Milwaukee fatal shooting, 40th and Vliet; residents ask to put guns down

It was a violent day in Milwaukee, with at least 11 people shot, and one person killed on Wednesday, June 26.

One person is dead and another is in the hospital following one of those shootings, near 40th and Vliet. The Milwaukee Fire Department said the call came in around 4:45 p.m.

Out at the scene was a violence interruption group, who had some choice words about what happened.

Terry O'Kelly is no stranger to this. But he wishes that wasn't the case.

"When I pull up to scenes like this it is disheartening. It’s sad and it’s senseless," O’Kelly said. "Stop the violence, Milwaukee."

He is with 414 Life, a violence prevention program in Milwaukee. He and his team hoped to help at the fatal shooting near Washington Park.

"You know, it gets hotter, tempers flare and it gets worse," O’Kelly said.

When fire crews got there, two people had gunshot wounds. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed an adult male died in the shooting.

"It’s just, like, wow, yeah, it’s wild," said Teddy Wroten, who heard the gunshots. "We have to come together a little bit more."

Wroten said he heard two or three gunshots.

O’Kelly said most of the shootings they responded to could have been prevented with a simple conversation. He is asking Milwaukee to put the guns down.

"I just pray for the City of Milwaukee and just hope that we can have a peaceful summer and stop the killing," he said.