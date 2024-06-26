A shooting on Milwaukee's south side wounded four people, including two children, on Wednesday afternoon, June 26.

It happened near 60th and Oklahoma just before 2:30 p.m. Police said suspects fired several shots at a car, hitting the four people.

A 33-year-old and 28-year-old were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and a 9-year-old and 4-year-old were taken to Children's Wisconsin with non-fatal injuries.

"My son's 9, so that makes me think about him and he could've been there," said Tracy Fronczak, who lives in the area.

FOX6 found at least 27 evidence markers and a white car with its doors open within the police perimeter.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office told FOX6 it has not been called in regard to the shooting.

Police continue to seek whoever is responsible. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.