Milwaukee shootings Wednesday, 5 wounded in 4 incidents

The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least four separate shootings Wednesday, Dec. 14.

Five people were wounded, including one who sustained life-threatening injuries.

76th and Green Tree

Around 1:10 a.m., a 25-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

A 26-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded around 4:30 p.m. Police said he arrived at an area hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Police said a 30-year-old Milwaukee man was shot around 6 p.m. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Two people – a 21-year-old Milwaukee man and a 19-year-old Milwaukee woman – were shot around 6:30 p.m. Both showed up at an area hospital with non-fatal injuries.

MPD investigates

Authorities are looking into what led to each of Wednesday's shootings and looking for the people responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.