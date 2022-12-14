27th and Highland shooting, Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot Wednesday, Dec. 14 near 27th and Highland.
Police said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. The 26-year-old victim arrived at an area hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
What led to the shooting isn't yet known, and police are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.