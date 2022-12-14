2 shot in Milwaukee near 66th and Stark

A Milwaukee man and woman were shot Wednesday evening, Dec. 14 near 66th and Stark.

Police said the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m.

The victims, ages 21 and 19, showed up at the hospital for treatment.

Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.