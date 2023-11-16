Milwaukee shootings Wednesday; 3 wounded

article

Three people were injured in two separate shootings in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Police are searching for whoever is responsible for each of Wednesday's shootings.

Unknown location

Around 2:30 p.m. police said a 33-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital. The victim is expected to survive.

Burleigh and Sherman

Two people, ages 26 and 29, were shot around 745 p.m. Police said the victims was taken to a local hospital and are expected to survive.

MPD investigates

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use P3 Tips apps.