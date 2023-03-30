Milwaukee shootings Wednesday; 4 wounded, 1 arrested

Four separate Milwaukee shootings Wednesday, March 29 wounded four men.

Police arrested one person. Two of the shootings stemmed from arguments, while another was related to a robbery.

Unknown location

Police said a 24-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. The shooting happened Wednesday morning, but the exact time and location remain under investigation.

Around 8 a.m., a 43-year-old man was shot and seriously injured. He went to a nearby fire station and is in stable condition. Police said the shooting was the result of a fight.

A 30-year-old Milwaukee man was shot during an argument outside a self storage facility around noon. Police later arrested a 29-year-old Milwaukee man near 24th and Layton; criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the coming days.

Sherman and Congress

A 38-year-old man was shot, taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Police said the shooting was related to a robbery.

MPD investigates

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.