Argument sparks Milwaukee shooting; 1 wounded, 1 arrested

One Milwaukee man was shot and another was arrested after a shooting on the city's far south side Wednesday, March 29.

It happened outside a self storage facility near 10th and Layton just before noon. Police said a 29-year-old fired several shots, hitting the 30-year-old victim, during an argument.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries, police said. Criminal charges against the 29-year-old, who was later arrested near 24th and Layton, will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the coming days.



