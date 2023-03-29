9th and Washington Milwaukee shooting; victim goes to fire station

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, March 29 near 9th and Washington. It happened around 8:00 a.m.

The victim, a 43-year-old man, sustained serious injuries. He went to the fire station at S. 9th and Greenfield to get medical assistance. He is in stable condition.

The shooting is the result of a fight. Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect that fled the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.