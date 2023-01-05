Milwaukee shootings: 4 wounded Wednesday in separate incidents

article

The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least four separate shootings Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Four people were wounded in the shootings, including an Oak Creek man. One of the shootings, police said, appears to be related to a robbery.

A 20-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded just before 12:30 p.m. and taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Police said the victim is in stable condition. The shooting appears to be the result of a robbery, according to investigators.

A Milwaukee woman, 42, was shot and taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries.

Shooting scene near 44th and Center, Milwaukee

91st and Custer

Around 10:45 p.m., a 27-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to a hospital. He is expected to survive, police said.

21st and Maple

An 33-year-old Oak Creek man was shot and wounded on Milwaukee's south side. He arrived at a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

MPD investigates

Police are looking for whoever is responsible in connection to each of Wednesday's shootings. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.