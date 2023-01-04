Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee woman shot, wounded near 44th and Center

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Shooting scene near 44th and Center, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman was shot and wounded near 44th and Center on the city's north side Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Police said the 42-year-old victim was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries. 

Authorities are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.