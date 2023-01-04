Milwaukee shooting; man wounded near 27th and Hope

article

A 20-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 27th and Hope on the city's north side on Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 4.

Officials say the shooting happened just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He is in stable condition.

Investigators say the shooting appears to be the result of a robbery. Police are seeking an unknown shooter.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.