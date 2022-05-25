Milwaukee shootings: 5 wounded, including 2-year-old, in 24 hours

The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least four separate shooting incidents across the city in a 24-hour period Tuesday, May 24 into Wednesday morning, May 25.

Five people were wounded – including a 2-year-old boy who unintentionally shot himself after getting ahold of a gun. Two suspects were arrested in connection to two of the four incidents.

Police said a 2-year-old boy grabbed an unattended firearm and unintentionally shot himself at a home around 11:25 a.m. Tuesday. Officials said the boy arrived at a hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He is in stable condition – and expected to survive.

A 30-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Milwaukee police would like to remind the public to keep firearms locked with a gunlock and secured in an area out of the reach of children. If anyone needs a gunlock, you are urged to contact your local district to check the availability of free gunlocks.

48th and Clarke

Two Milwaukee men – ages 22 and 23 – were shot around 5:50 p.m. when police said suspect(s) fired several rounds into a vehicle they were in. They arrived at a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Just after 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, police said a 35-year-old man was shot and taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

A 33-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

71st and Medford

Wednesday morning around 3:20 a.m., police said a 33-year-old man was in his car when a suspect approached and fired several shots. The victim was seriously injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment. He is instable condition, police said.

MPD investigates

Milwaukee police continue to seek information in regard to these incidents, including unknown suspects in some.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.