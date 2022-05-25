24th and Lancaster shooting; man wounded, 1 in custody

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday, May 24 near 24th Place and Lancaster Avenue. It happened around 11:17 p.m.

Police say a 35-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. A 33-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody related to the incident.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.