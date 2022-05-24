2-year-old boy accidentally shoots self; Milwaukee man arrested

article

Police say a 2-year-old boy grabbed an unattended firearm and unintentionally shot him at a residence near 12th and Wright in Milwaukee on Tuesday, May 24.

Officials say the child arrived at a hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He is in stable condition – and expected to survive.

A 30-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested in connection to the incident.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Milwaukee police would like to remind the public to keep firearms locked with a gunlock and secured in an area out of the reach of children. If anyone needs a gunlock, you are urged to contact your local district to check the availability of free gunlocks.