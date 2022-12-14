Milwaukee shootings Tuesday wound 8, police arrest 2 suspects

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating at least seven different shootings that happened Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Eight people were wounded in the shootings, and police said two suspects were arrested.

A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries after being shot around 4 p.m. Police said a road rage incident led to gunfire.

Shortly before 6 p.m., a 21-year-old woman was shot and taken to a hospital. Police said the shooting may have been robbery related.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6

A 29-year-old Milwaukee man was shot around 6 p.m. in what police said may have been burglary related. A 29-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested.

Police said two people were shot around 6:30 p.m. and arrived at MPD's District 1 station. The victims – a 35-year-old Keshena man and a 19-year-old Green Bay woman – were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said the shooting was "not a random act."

2 shot in Milwaukee at Water and Buffalo, drove to MPD

50th and Vienna

Around 6:50 p.m., a 28-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

41st and Lisbon

A 32-year-old Milwaukee man was shot around 8:30 p.m. and arrived at a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

83rd and Eggert

Police said a 26-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot around 10:30 p.m. A 27-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested.

MPD investigates

Authorities are still looking for suspects in connection to five of the shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.