Road rage shooting; Milwaukee man wounded near 27th and Meinecke

A road rage incident leads to gunfire near 27th and Meinecke in Milwaukee on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 13, police say.

Officials say the road rage incident happened minutes before 4 p.m. One person fired shots into a vehicle, striking the victim, a 22-year-old Milwaukee man. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

The shooter remains on the run.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 TIPS.