Milwaukee downtown crime scene after shooting, 3 hospitalized

article

FOX6's cameras captured a crime scene outside the Milwaukee Police Department's downtown police station Tuesday night, Dec. 13.

Milwaukee fire officials said two people were shot multiple times and taken to the hospital.

The third person, believed to have been the driver, was taken to the hospital following an apparent panic attack, MFD said.

According to MFD, the shooter came up to the car and started firing.

It happened on a busy night downtown with a ceremony at the adjacent MATC building and a Milwaukee Bucks game at the nearby Fiserv Forum.

FOX6 News has reached out to Milwaukee police for more details, including whether any arrests have been made.