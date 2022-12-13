Milwaukee woman shot near 61st and Capitol
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 21, was shot near 61st and Capitol Tuesday evening, Dec. 13.
Police said the shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. and may have been robbery related.
The victim was taken to the hospital.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to please contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain to anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.