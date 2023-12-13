Milwaukee shootings Tuesday; child, teen wounded

article

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Two people were wounded as a result of the shootings, including an 8-year-old.

35th and Meinecke

Around 6:30 p.m., an 8-year-old child was shot and wounded. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation; however, this appears to be related to road rage, police say.

Sherman Boulvard and Chambers

Around 7:15 p.m., a 16-year-old was shot and wounded near Sherman Park. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. However, the victim was taken into custody.

MPD seeks info

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.