Milwaukee police: 6 shootings in 24 hours, 2 killed
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least six separate shootings over the course of 24 hours Thursday into Friday, June 24.
Two people were killed and four others, including a child, were wounded.
Palmer and Chambers
Around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, a 62-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and taken to the hospital were she later died of her injuries.
84th and Fairmount
An 18-year-old was shot around 5 p.m. Thursday and taken to the hospital. Police said he is expected to survive.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
90th and Rohr
Police said shots were fired and a 35-year-old Milwaukee man was hit around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. He is expected to survive.
Unknown location
Around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, police said a 16-year-old was shot at a "non-specific location" and taken to the hospital. The victim is expected to survive.
22nd and State
A 36-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital around 12:15 a.m. Friday. Police said the victim is expected to survive.
23rd and Greenfield
Police said an unidentified man who appears to be in his 30s was shot and killed around 10 a.m. Friday.
MPD investigates
Investigations into what led to the shootings remain active, and police are seeking unknown suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.