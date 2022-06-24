Milwaukee police: 6 shootings in 24 hours, 2 killed

article

The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least six separate shootings over the course of 24 hours Thursday into Friday, June 24.

Two people were killed and four others, including a child, were wounded.

Around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, a 62-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and taken to the hospital were she later died of her injuries.

An 18-year-old was shot around 5 p.m. Thursday and taken to the hospital. Police said he is expected to survive.

Police said shots were fired and a 35-year-old Milwaukee man was hit around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. He is expected to survive.

Around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, police said a 16-year-old was shot at a "non-specific location" and taken to the hospital. The victim is expected to survive.

A 36-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital around 12:15 a.m. Friday. Police said the victim is expected to survive.

Police said an unidentified man who appears to be in his 30s was shot and killed around 10 a.m. Friday.

Investigations into what led to the shootings remain active, and police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.