22nd and State shooting: Man wounded, no arrests made

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday, June 24 near 22nd and State. It happened around 12:15 a.m.

The 36-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

This investigation is on going and Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.