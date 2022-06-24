Expand / Collapse search

22nd and State shooting: Man wounded, no arrests made

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday, June 24 near 22nd and State. It happened around 12:15 a.m. 

The 36-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. 

This investigation is on going and Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.   