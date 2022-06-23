Milwaukee shooting near Palmer and Chambers, life-threatening injuries

A woman appearing to be in her 40s suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Thursday, June 23 near Palmer and Chambers.

Police said shots were fired around 4:30 p.m.

Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.