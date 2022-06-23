84th and Fairmount shooting, Milwaukee police seek suspects

article

Milwaukee police said an 18-year-old was shot near 84th and Fairmount on the city's north side Thursday, June 23.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

What led to the shooting is not yet known, and police are seeking unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.



