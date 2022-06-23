Milwaukee man shot near 90th and Rohr

A Milwaukee man, 35, was shot near 90th and Rohr Thursday night, June 23.

Police said shots were fired around 8:30 p.m.

The victim is expected to survive. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414)-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.