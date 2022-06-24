Milwaukee shooting: Man killed near 23rd and Greenfield

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened near 23rd and Greenfield on the city's south side Friday morning. It happened around 10 a.m.

An unidentified male that appears to be in his 30s sustained fatal gunshot injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Police continue to seek suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.