Milwaukee shootings Thursday; 1 dead, 2 wounded

Separate Milwaukee shootings left one person dead and two others wounded Thursday, Jan. 4.

Police are looking for the people responsible for the gun violence.

19th and Keefe

An 18-year-old was shot and wounded shortly after 3 a.m. Police said someone fired shots into a vehicle, striking the victim. The 18-year-old went to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

27th and Highland

Around 10:30 a.m., a 49-year-old man was shot. Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

90th and Hampton

a 21-year-old was shot shortly after 5 p.m. and taken to a hospital for treatment of a non-fatal injury. Police said what led to the shooting remains under investigation, but it appears to have stemmed from an argument.

MPD seeks tips

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.