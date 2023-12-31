Milwaukee Sunday shootings; 3 injured

article

Different Milwaukee shootings sent three people to the hospital Sunday, Dec. 31.

51st and Keefe

An 18-year-old was operating a vehicle when it was struck with gunfire shortly before 2:15 p.m. The 18-year-old was hit and crashed the vehicle into an unoccupied parked vehicle and a concrete barrier.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of the non-fatal injury.

49th and Villard

According to police, around 1 a.m., a 34-year-old person was shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

35th and Silver Spring

A 37-year-old was shot and injured at approximately 3:40 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for non-fatal injuries.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

MPD investigates

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.