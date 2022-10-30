Milwaukee police: Sunday shootings wound 4 including teen boys

article

The Milwaukee Police Department on Sunday, Oct. 30 responded to at least four separate shootings.

Four people, including two 16-year-old boys, were wounded – and in one instance a dog was the shooter's intended target, according to police.

Muskego and Becher

A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near around 2:50 a.m. Police said he was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. It was the second time in as many days that MPD responded to the area; there was a shooting near Muskego and Rogers around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Teutonia and Good Hope

Police said a 16-year-old boy was shot and taken to a hospital around 12:30 p.m. He is expected to survive. An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody, and a gun was recovered. Charges will be reviewed by the district attorney's office.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

20th and Capitol

A 41-year-old Milwaukee man was shot around 2:25 p.m., according to police. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Police said another 16-year-old boy was shot around 2:30 p.m. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Based on the initial investigation, police said a pit bull was the intended target of the shooting – but was not hit.

MPD investigates

Police are looking for the shooters involved in three of the four shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.