Boy shot on Milwaukee's north side, pit bull was target: police
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a 16-year-old boy was shot and wounded on the city's north side Sunday afternoon, Oct. 30.
The shooting happened near 24th Place and Lloyd around 2:30 p.m. Police said the boy was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
Based on the initial investigation, police said a pit bull was the intended target of the shooting – but was not hit.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.