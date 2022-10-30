Boy shot on Milwaukee's north side, pit bull was target: police

article

Milwaukee police said a 16-year-old boy was shot and wounded on the city's north side Sunday afternoon, Oct. 30.

The shooting happened near 24th Place and Lloyd around 2:30 p.m. Police said the boy was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Based on the initial investigation, police said a pit bull was the intended target of the shooting – but was not hit.

Police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.