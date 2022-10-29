Milwaukee police: Saturday shootings leave 1 dead, 3 wounded

article

The Milwaukee Police Department on Saturday, Oct. 29 responded to at least three separate shootings.

One person was killed, and three others were wounded – including a man who was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Muskego and Rogers

Around 12:30 a.m., police said a 23-year-old Milwaukee man was shot on the city's south side. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Police said two Milwaukee men were shot near around 2:20 p.m. A 23-year-old victim died at the scene, and a 25-year-old was taken to a hospital.

Police scene near 33rd and Center, Milwaukee

105th and Lancaster

Near Timmerman Airport, police said a 51-year-old Milwaukee man was shot around 4:20 p.m. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

MPD investigates

Police are looking for the people responsible for these shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.