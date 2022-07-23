Milwaukee police: Saturday shootings wound 3

article

The Milwaukee Police Department on Saturday, July 23 responded to at least three separate shootings.

It continued a violent 24-hour stretch across the city after four other people were wounded Friday night. Two men were also killed early Friday morning.

Unknown location

Just before 6:30 a.m., a 39-year-old Milwaukee men arrived at a hospital for treatment of non-fatal gunshot wounds. Where the shooting happened is under investigation.

24th and Lapham

A 32-year-old Waukesha woman was shot shortly after 11 a.m. and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries The shooting is domestic violence related, police said; a know suspect is sought.

Palmer and Burleigh

Police said a 22-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to the hospital around 1:20 p.m. The victim was walking when people shot at him from a vehicle.

MPD investigates

Milwaukee police continue to investigate what led to the shootings while seeking whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.