Milwaukee shootings: 4 injured in separate incidents
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating four separate incidents that left four people injured in Milwaukee Friday night, July 22.
22nd and Wright
A 22-year-old Milwaukee man is in critical condition after being shot around 8:15 p.m. near 22nd and Wright. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.
47th and Hampton
A 32-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital after being shot shortly before 9 p.m. near 47th and Hampton. Police are still investigating the circumstances of that shooting.
19th and Clarke
A 49-year-old Milwaukee man presented himself at a hospital with gunshot injuries. The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. near 19th and Clarke. Police are investigating.
Arlington and Brady
A 30-year-old Milwaukee man was shot following an argument on Brady Street around 11:45 p.m. Friday. He was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive. Police are seeking a known suspect in this case.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.