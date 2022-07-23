Milwaukee shootings: 4 injured in separate incidents

Milwaukee police are investigating four separate incidents that left four people injured in Milwaukee Friday night, July 22.

22nd and Wright

A 22-year-old Milwaukee man is in critical condition after being shot around 8:15 p.m. near 22nd and Wright. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

47th and Hampton

A 32-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital after being shot shortly before 9 p.m. near 47th and Hampton. Police are still investigating the circumstances of that shooting.

19th and Clarke

A 49-year-old Milwaukee man presented himself at a hospital with gunshot injuries. The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. near 19th and Clarke. Police are investigating.

Arlington and Brady

A 30-year-old Milwaukee man was shot following an argument on Brady Street around 11:45 p.m. Friday. He was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive. Police are seeking a known suspect in this case.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.



