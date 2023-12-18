Milwaukee shootings Saturday, 1 injured, 1 suspect arrested

article

Two separate Milwaukee shootings on Saturday, Dec. 16 left one person injured.

19th and Hadley

Around 4:37 a.m., Milwaukee police say a 29-year-old was shot near 19th and Hadley. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips App.

24th and Vienna

Around 12:05 p.m., a 33-year-old was shot at near 24th and Vienna. The victim said a 56-year-old man fired shots in their direction during an argument.

The suspect was arrested and multiple firearms and ammunition were recovered.

Charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.