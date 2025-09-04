November 2023 shootings, Milwaukee man gets life in prison

article

Quran Robey, the Milwaukee man convicted in a pair of shootings – one of them fatal, was sentenced to life in prison on Sept. 3.

Plea hearing

In Court:

Online court records indicate Robey pleaded guilty in November 2024 to a charge of first-degree intentional homicide and a charge of first-degree reckless injury. Three other charges were dismissed and read into the court record.

Robey, 29, was initially charged with first-degree intentional homicide, possession of a firearm by a felon (two counts), first-degree reckless injury, and take and drive vehicle without owner's consent (second offense).

Appleton and Capitol shooting

The backstory:

According to a criminal complaint, police responded to a gas station for a reported shooting around 8:45 p.m. on Nov. 18, 2023. When officers arrived, they found a victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

While on the scene, the complaint states police found two 9mm bullet casings near the east side of the gas station between gas pumps and the gas station building.

The complaint indicates investigators recovered video footage from the gas station. That video showed the shooter arrive at the gas station and walk inside with a gun in his hand. The shooter then left the building and walked up to the victim at the gas pumps before "suddenly" shooting the victim.

The shooter then went up to the victim, per the complaint, and helped the victim to his feet while appearing to give him a hug. The shooter then went to a vehicle different from the one he arrived in and fled the scene. He was wearing "a distinct black jacket with 'Scarface' written on the back," the complaint said.

When investigators spoke with the victim, the complaint states he remembered the shooter – who he had never seen before – approaching him. The victim said the shooter "was mad and had lost his keys, and had a bad day with his girlfriend." The victim said the shooter apologized and told him "don't die on me."

Investigators were able to get a license plate from the car at the gas station. The owner of the car told police the name of the shooter was "Quran Robey." When shown a photo of Robey, the victim identified him as the shooter.

33rd and Hadley shooting

The backstory:

Around 2 a.m. on Nov. 19, 2023, police arrived at an apartment near 33rd and Hadley for a reported shooting. Inside, they found a victim identified as Tynesha Crawford with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers recovered two 9mm bullet casings at the scene.

A person in the home said Robey had been there with Crawford, per the complaint. Robey told that person he "had just shot somebody" and that Crawford had just left him at the location of the shooting. The pair had been yelling at each other, and the person then "heard approximately 3 gunshots."

The complaint states a child identified Robey as the man who was responsible for the shooting in a 911 call.

The complaint said Robey was found and arrested at the Fairfield Inn & Suites near 13th and College in Oak Creek. A 9mm firearm was found in the hotel room where he was arrested, as was a "Scarface" jacket.

Robey in custody

Dig deeper:

In an interview with police, the complaint states Robey admitted he shot the victim at the gas station – including that he did not know that victim and "had no reason to target him."

Robey then told the detective he went to Crawford's home, got into an argument with her, and when she was going to call 911, he shot her twice. The complaint said Robey admitted he used the same gun in both shootings.