Milwaukee shootings, 1 fatal; 27-year-old accused now charged

A 27-year-old Milwaukee man faces multiple charges associated with a pair of shooting incidents in the city – one of them fatal. The accused is Quran Robey – and he faces the following criminal counts:

First-degree intentional homicide

Possession of a firearm by a felon (two counts)

First-degree reckless injury

Take and drive vehicle without owner's consent-2nd offense

Gas station shooting near Appleton and Capitol

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to a gas station near Appleton and Capitol for a report of a shooting on Saturday, Nov. 18. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

While on the scene, officers located two 9mm casings near the east side of the gas station between gas pumps and the gas station building.

The complaint indicates investigators recovered video footage from the gas station. The video shows the shooter arrive at the gas station. He is seen "walking inside the gas station with a gun in hand, then exits, then walks up to (the victim) while (the victim) is at the gas pumps. The suspect then suddenly aims a firearm and shoots at (the victim)," the complaint says. The complaint goes on to say after the shooting, the shooter approaches the victim while he was on the ground, helps him to his feet "and gives (the victim) a hug. The suspect then goes towards a different vehicle than the one he arrived in and flees the scene." The shooter was "wearing a distinct black jacket with 'Scarface' written on the back," the complaint says.

When investigators spoke with the victim, he remembered the shooter approach him. The victim said the shooter "was mad and had lost his keys, and had a bad day with his girlfriend. The shooter then apologized and told (the victim) to get off the ground. (The victim) explained the shooter then helped (the victim) up and told him, 'don't die on me.' The shooter then embraced (the victim) and told (him) he was sorry and that he (the shooter) was a 'good dude.' (The victim) then told the subject everything would be okay and to leave before the police got there," the complaint says. The victim told police he did not know the shooter and had never seen him before in his life.

Investigators were able to get a license plate from the car at the gas station. The owner of the car told police the name of the shooter was "Quran Robey."

When shown a photo of Robey, the victim stated, "Yes, that's him...this is the man who shot me," the complaint says.

Shooting near 33rd and Hadley

Around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19, Milwaukee police arrived at an apartment near 33rd and Hadley for a report of a shooting. Inside, they found Tynesha Crawford with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced deceased on the scene. Officers recovered two 9mm casings at the scene.

A person in the residence indicated the defendant, Robey, had been there with Crawford. The defendant told the person he "had just shot somebody" and that Crawford had just left him at the location of the shooting. The pair had been yelling at each other -- and the person then "heard approximately 3 gunshots," the complaint says. Crawford was then found lying on the ground.

In a 911 call to police, a child identified Robey as the man who was responsible for the shooting, the complaint says.

The complaint says the defendant was located and arrested at the Fairfield Inn & Suites near 13th and College in Oak Creek. A "9mm firearm was recovered in the hotel room where the defendant was arrested." Also recovered from the hotel room was a "Scarface" jacket the defendant was wearing at the gas station shooting," the complaint says.

Robey interviewed

A detective conducted an interview of Robey. The defendant "admitted he shot (the victim at the gas station), and stated he did not know (the victim) and had no reason to target him," the complaint says. Robey then told the detective he went to Crawford's residence, got into an argument with her, and when she was going to call 911 he shot her twice. The complaint says Robey "admitted that he used the same gun in both shootings."

Robey made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Saturday, Nov. 25. Cash bond was set at $500,000.