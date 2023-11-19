Milwaukee shootings Sunday; 1 dead, 4 injured

article

One person is dead and four others were injured in different shootings around Milwaukee on Sunday, Nov. 19.

44th and Clark

A 48-year-old was injured in a shooting around 12:50 a.m. near 44th and Clark. Police say the shooting happened after a fight and are looking for a suspect.

33rd and Center

Around 2 a.m., a 30-year-old was shot and killed near 33rd & Center. Police are looking for a suspect considered armed and dangerous in connection to the shooting. They identified him as Quran C. Robey.

10th and Ring

A 54-year-old was shot near 10th and Ring just before 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-fatal injuries.

15th and Walker

An individual is in custody after an accidental discharge of a firearm just before 8 p.m. Sunday. A 22-year-old accidentally caused self-inflicted gunshot wounds and also struck a 16-year-old on accident. Both of them were taken to the hospital for non-fatal injuries and police recovered the firearm.

MPD investigates

Anyone with information about Sunday morning's shootings is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.