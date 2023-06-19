Milwaukee shootings Monday; 1 dead, 10 wounded, 6 arrested

Four separate Milwaukee shootings Monday, June 19 left one man dead and 10 people wounded – six of whom after the city's Juneteenth celebration.

Police arrested six people, including four people who were also wounded in the shootings.

35th and Wright

Police said an argument led to an exchange of gunfire around 9 a.m. A 26-year-old Milwaukee man died. A 19-year-old Milwaukee man wounded and taken to a hospital for treatment; he was later arrested and is expected to face charges.

Six people were shot as Milwaukee's Juneteenth celebration came to an end around 4 p.m. Police said it stemmed from a fight between girls, and those wounded included four girls and two boys – ages raging from 14 to 19. Two people, a 17-year-old boy identified as the shooter and a 19-year-old man, were arrested and among those shot, according to police.

A 32-year-old Milwaukee man was wounded around 4:30 p.m. while trying to retrieve his loose dog. Police said the victim's dog was fighting the shooter's dog when the shooter fired – hitting the victim and the victim's dog.

The victim's dog died from the shooting, and the shooter's dog dies due to the attack, according to police. The shooter, a 43-yea-rold Milwaukee man, was arrested and is expected to face charges.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

67th and Mill

Around 7 p.m., 48-year-old Milwaukee woman was wounded during an exchange of gunfire with a 46-year-old Milwaukee man. Police said the woman was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. The man was shot injured.

Both were arrested, and criminal charges are pending review by the district attorney's office. Two guns were recovered.

MPD investigates

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.