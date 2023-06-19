Milwaukee shooting, 21st and Stark, man hurt, 2 dogs dead

article

A Milwaukee man, 32, was shot while trying to retrieve his loose dog Monday, June 19 near 21st and Stark. The dog was killed.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m.

Police said the victim's dog was fighting the shooter's dog when the shooter fired at the victim and the victim's dog.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries, and his dog died from gunshot wounds.

The other dog also died due to the attack by the victim's dog.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The shooter, a Milwaukee man, 43, was arrested and is suspected to face charges.