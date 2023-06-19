Milwaukee Juneteenth celebration ‘all about community’

There’s a beat to Juneteenth in Milwaukee that many say they wouldn’t miss.

"This is what I do," said Bernadine Howard. "I’ve been doing this since I was a little girl."

"I wouldn’t be no place else," said Eudell Harris.

"Where else was there to be today?" said Christina Fox. "It’s all about community."

Community connected Monday, June 19 during the annual Juneteenth parade and street festival. Organizers say Milwaukee has one of the oldest and longest-running celebrations in the nation.

"Before social media, this was a place where we would come as a community to catch up," said Fox.

Juneteenth marks when the last enslaved African Americans found out about their freedom in 1865. Freedom, unity and reflection were top of mind during the celebrations.

"It’s about freedom, respect, community, all of that," said Howard.

Artists created murals honoring their heritage.

"In one hand, she has a scale to represent truth and justice and all things cosmically good," said Azuja Nsoroma.

The grills sizzled. People filled up with food, friends and family.

"Everyone comes out, and they’re all loving and together," said Nsoroma.

Those in attendance said it’s also a way for young people to learn their history.

"And to know no matter where we came from, we’re still here, and we have nothing to do but to grow and keep getting bigger and better," said Fox.