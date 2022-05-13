Milwaukee police: Friday shootings leave 3 dead, 2 injured

The Milwaukee Police Department on Friday, May 13 responded to five separate shootings.

Two fatal shootings happened on the same block hours apart. In all, three people were killed and two were injured.

Around 12:30 p.m., police said a 24-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Gunfire rang out around 45 minutes after the shooting near 91st and Marion. Police said a 23-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital with gunshot injuries. The Milwaukee County Medical examiner said he later died of his injuries.

Vel R. Phillips and Vienna

The Milwaukee County medical examiner was called to a shooting. Details regarding the victim were not immediately available.

22nd and Keefe

Police were called back to the area of 22nd and Vienna around 6:40 p.m. for a second shooting. A 33-year-old Milwaukee man died at the scene.

Milwaukee police at homicide scene near 22nd and Keefe

Lake Drive and Kenilworth

A 24-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to the hospital after a shooting around 7:10 p.m. He is expected to survive.

MPD investigates

What led to each shooting is not yet known, and police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.