Milwaukee medical examiner: 18 homicides in 15 days

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Officer has been called to 18 homicides over the last 15 days in the county, a tweet from the department said Monday, May 16.

The tweet comes after a violent weekend in Milwaukee left six people dead and over 30 injured by gunfire Friday into Sunday.

Scene of reported shooting near Deer District after Bucks game

Nearly two dozen people were shot in a roughly two-hour span Friday night alone – 17 of them in one of three downtown Milwaukee incidents following the Milwaukee Bucks playoff game. They are all expected to be OK.

Eleven people have now been arrested in connection to two of those three shootings.

Elsewhere in Milwaukee, seven others were shot Friday – and three of them died, including two men at the same location hours apart.

The weekend violence in Milwaukee continued with three deadly shootings Saturday night, May 14 and Sunday morning, May 15.

Homicide near 19th and Lincoln

"We need resources, and we need love," Rev. Cecil Lacy with Mount Calvary Church said – to combat poverty, petty arguments and cycles of trauma.

"Violence is not the answer to whatever it is that you’re going through," said Ray Mendoza, a supervisor with 414Life.